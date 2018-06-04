Hot, dry weather has settled in around the Galveston Bay Complex, and fishing patterns are changing accordingly.
Light to moderate winds continued to prevail Monday, and offshore conditions continued to favor the Mosquito Fleet of smaller seaworthy boat. Surprisingly, offshore reports from the weekend were sparse; however, those that reported their results all seem to have limited out on red snapper and caught several pelagic fish.
The deep waters of the Gulf, 90 miles and farther from the jetties, showed mixed results based on two reports.
Capt. Donnie George and five of his friends spent Saturday night at the East Breaks where they did a lot of trolling and drift fishing with little to show for their efforts. A large mako shark estimated to weigh close to 200 pounds was the largest fish they caught, while tuna, both black fin and yellow fin, did not show. A 22-pound wahoo saved the day for the guys, as they at least have some good fish fillets to take home.
Gerald Hudspeth had a better day, as he and his family fished the Intersection Rigs on Sunday and caught numerous barracuda and two keeper ling. Limits of red snapper to six pounds also were taken.
On the inshore scene, early morning anglers fishing Offatts Bayou were catching good numbers of gafftop and sand trout.
Crabbing continues to be about as hot as the weather. Corinna DeMyers of 61st Street Fishing Pier said lots of large blue crab are being caught by her customers.
The CCA-Texas Star Fishing Tournament is well underway, and as of May 30, two tagged reds have been landed. Eight more spots remain, and the good news is that participants in the tournament have until the end of Labor Day Weekend to catch a tagged red fish.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.