The Easter Weekend was a dandy for just about anything you wanted to do around water. Warm temperatures and a moderate southeast breeze contributed to some nice catches from all around the Galveston Bay Complex.
The causeway area was producing some good quality trout Sunday, with those in the 20-plus inch category being common.
The spoils of the Intracoastal Waterway between Greens Cut and Carancahua Lake produced both reds and trout of quality proportions. Jimmy Duckett was one of the wade fishermen scoring well on both trout and reds while using Down South Soft Plastics in white with a chartreuse tip.
Night fishing under the lights around both Jamaica Beach and Sea Isle was “off of the charts” last weekend, according to Bob Franklin. Most of the better quality fish are coming from bay front homes in both subdivisions.
While the water on the channel side of the North Jetty has not been in the best shape lately, that has not prevented some nice catches of large Black Drum and Bull Reds. Jerry Littleton and Mark Hayworth both scored on big drum while using cut shad and whole whiting just outside of the Boat Cut.
Crabbing from around docks and piers along the Intracoastal Waterway between Bolivar and Crystal Beach has been excellent lately. Large blue crabs, along with a few stone crabs, have been filling the buckets of crabbers in that area.
