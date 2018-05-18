Friday was what I would describe as a typical mid-July fishing day, with hot temperatures and gusting southwest winds. Not the best conditions for fishing on a day in mid-May!
Anglers out early had only fair results, as the open bays were choppy causing the water to become sandy.
The best report came from Donnie Samples who fished the Galveston Channel area and caught six specks to 17 inches, two Spanish mackerel and two sheepshead. Live bait fished bottom bumping style was the strategy.
Night fishing reports indicated good numbers of small specks and reds being caught by anglers fishing around lighted docks in subdivisions all around Galveston.
Tony Alsup of Bayou Vista reported lots of small specks around his lighted dock after midnight, along with stingrays coming to the top after glass minnows.
Alsup said it was the first time he had seen stingrays around his dock at night and he asked if it was unusual to see them coming to the surface after bait.
Personally, I have never caught a stingray at night around lighted areas. On the other hand, they have been thick on the bottom when gigging for flounder in the bays.
Speaking of flounder gigging, Junior Dexter reported an excellent night of flounder gigging last Wednesday. Dexter and a neighbor from Jamaica Beach roamed the shoreline between there and Sea Isle and picked up seven flounder. There was no mention of stingrays; however, rest assured they were there as well.
Crabbing has been excellent around Sea Isle on the west end of Galveston Island, according to a report from the marina bait shop.
