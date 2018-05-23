A tropical disturbance is expected to enter the Gulf of Mexico and offshore boats need to keep close watch on its development and path. If the projected path holds, it will hit land on our dry side; however, it is likely it will cause higher seas and tides around the Galveston area.
Wednesday, badly needed rain fell across the Galveston Bay Complex and the rain should help fishing for the next several days.
Monday, Debby Brady, of Texas City, better known in some circles as the Cowtown Mermaid, fished the North Jetty with her husband and landed six sharks. Among the sharks caught and released was a five-foot sand shark.
Mike Spero and Richard Good, of Sugar Land, fished Little Hanna's Reef in East Bay on Tuesday along with both sides of the North Jetty and the Gulf side of the South Jetty. Action was slow except for the South Jetty where they landed two solid 20-inch trout, five sheepshead and a ladyfish.
All of the fish were caught on live shrimp fished under popping corks about a mile from the beach. When the tide slacked around noon, the bite stopped.
Capt. Paul Stanton, Aqua Safari Charters, has been making offshore and bay/jetty trips this past week. The offshore trips ran up to 30 nautical miles from the jetties.
Good-sized kings, some up to 40 pounds, were everywhere around rigs, rocks, wrecks and buoys.
Ling were running in the 40- to 50-pound range on structures with lots of bait fish up current.
Other fish caught included a variety of sharks up to over 7 feet in length along with bull reds and red snapper to 15 pounds that had to be released, as they cannot be retained in Federal Waters.
Spanish sardines were the prime baits, with cut bait being used for the larger sharks.
Stanton said the Gulf was clear beyond six miles out.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.