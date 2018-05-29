The Memorial Day visitors have departed and with many of them, some pleasant memories of a great weekend of fishing.
The conditions are about the same, just fewer people to take advantage of them. Early Tuesday, a light west wind kept the surf calm, although wind from that direction brings hotter temperatures.
Jerad Westmoreland took a few extra days off of work for an extended visit and hit the surf out of Terramar early Tuesday. Using Mirrolures and Gulps for bait, he landed six trout to over four pounds, three Spanish mackerel and a 38-inch bonnet head shark.
Offshore conditions over the weekend were about about as good as it gets and the fishing likewise.
Don Robinson, along with his daughter, Lindsey Justice and her daughter Claire and son Blake, made an offshore trip with Capt. Randy Bartosh last Sunday. Drift-fishing with ribbon fish, sardines and shad, they landed at least 20 kings, 15 sharks and even had hook-ups on surface lures. Robinson said it was the best day offshore ever, and the Gulf was flat and beautiful.
Chocolate Bay was the spot for William Gillus, who along with his son George and nephew Cal Johnston, fished near the barge channel early Monday and landed 13 trout, six gafftop and two reds. Both reds were undersized and the only fish retained were six trout. Live shrimp fished under a popping cork was the bait.
The warm water is a haven for stingrays and there were several encounters reported over the weekend. None of the reports indicated any serious injury; however, anytime a stingray barb strikes there is a lot of pain to deal with. Remember to drag you feet while in the water.
