While fishing overall has been tough lately, there are fish around that are finding their way to get hooked.
A good example came from the Texas City Dike on Saturday as that was where Chuck Stuart observed a nearby angler landing a 36-inch bull red.
Fishing is a passion and almost an addiction among many anglers and, while the weather may be a big obstacle, they will endure the elements to wet a line. Those anglers no doubt are among the 10 percent of fishermen who catch 90 percent of the fish.
Other anglers are looking ahead to the better days during the remainder of April and throughout May. Unfortunately, wind is an issue most will have to work around in order to catch fish.
Patrick Lemire, spokesperson for Williams Party Boats, called in last week and mentioned that May, especially the first half, is when some of the largest ling of the year are caught. We are talking about 100-pound plus fish and many are caught within a short distance of shore.
Ling are pelagic fish and migrate to and from the nearshore waters of the Gulf of Mexico. During April and May, a number of ling and other pelagics are caught in the surf and from around the jetties.
One of the larger ling I have hooked up with took a live shrimp fished under a popping cork. It was the Monday after Mother’s Day in 1979 while I was drift fishing the Bolivar surf. The big ling hit between a quarter and half-mile from the beachfront in about eight feet of water.
Lots of mullet were working that area and, while it was exciting the have the big fish on my line, my trout tackle just could not bring it in after about a 20-minute fight.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.