Two big tournaments took place last weekend, the Rusty Hook Black Drum Tournament and the Turning Point Tournament for the Physically Disadvantaged.
The Rusty Hook event was held over two weekends, with the final results being posted Sunday afternoon.
The Turning Point Tournament was a half-day event on Saturday, and unfortunately, it came at a time when conditions were not the best for fishing.
Reports from Saturday morning indicated overall slow fishing for those who made it out with their guests, many of whom had been signed up for weeks.
I have covered the Turning Point event for over 10 years, and it is one of the largest and best attended one-day fishing tournaments on the Gulf Coast. Most years, a lot of black drum of all sizes are decked. This year, the fish were not cooperating as well; however, that did not stop the fun and enjoyment had by all.
The Rusty Hook Tournament had 35 participants, with 14 weighing in 56 fish totaling approximately 500 pounds. The proceeds from that event went to feed the homeless at Our Daily Bread in Galveston.
The top 10 finishers after two weekends were:
1. Michael Savoie
2. Johnny Williams
3. Johnnie Beard
4. Edwin Vitales
5. Eric Touchton
6. Walton Beard
7. John Riley
8. Bryce Savoie
9. Ronnie Ronning
10. Dylan Shaw
