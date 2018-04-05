Tournament anglers should mark their calendars for Saturday, April 28. That is the day of the 2018 Texas Anglers Charity Classic sponsored by NOV and Transocean.
The event takes place at Waterman's Restaurant and Marina on Lake Como located at 14302 Stewart Road. Start time is 6 a.m., with weigh-in from 3 p.m. until 5 p.m. Dinner, awards and entertainment start at 5:30 p.m.
This year's recipients of the tournament proceeds are the United Way of Houston and Oath (Outdoor Association for True Heroes), Inc. The entry fee is $250 per three-man team or $100 per individual.
For more information, check www.texasanglerscharityclassic.com.
On the fishing scene Thursday, a strong east wind continued to hold things down. and it looks like wind will continue to be an issue for a while.
John Wallace sent a note reminding saltwater anglers that this is the time of year when area fresh water fishing tends to be at its peak. Wallace said that crappie have been spawning in the shallows of the upper reaches of many of the creeks and bayous feeding into the Galveston Bay Complex.
Brushy areas of Clear Creek, miles above the Interstate 45 Bridge, are some of them. Wallace and a friend landed 16 nice-sized crappie using small jigs bounced about the dead branches of trees.
Earlier this week, an unconfirmed report came from Halls Bayou of some nice crappie and fresh water catfish being caught just east of the FM 2004 Bridge.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.