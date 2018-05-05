Saturday morning, the weather was unsettled, as showers and northerly winds hampered action. Overall, fishing was slow; however, there were fish being caught.
The jetties and Pelican Island areas, along with the causeway bridges, were the locations for most of the reports.
Dennis Moore and Blake Hensley were among the early morning anglers fishing the causeway area. Using live shrimp fished under popping corks, the anglers from Alvin landed two puppy drum, a large gafftop and a 17-inch sheepshead.
Seawolf Park was where the sand trout were biting Saturday. Frank Peterson and his two daughters Lynda and Taylor fished the protected side of the park where they caught six nice-sized sand trout and a huge stingray. Dead shrimp fished on a pan fish rig was the bait.
Greg Hagerud was back at one of his favorite spots Saturday morning, the Galveston Harbor area. While the action was on the slow side, Hagerud did manage five sheepshead and a large drum.
Arlan Mays fished the North Jetty Saturday and came up with nothing for his efforts. Mays said the wind was causing problems for anglers and the only fish he observed being caught were stingrays.
Sunday and the next several days appear to be promising for fishing. Good tide movement along with light winds should give a big boost to anglers. Look for the offshore waters to be alive with action, as wind and seas should be conducive for smaller boats to make it out to wells and platforms beyond the jetties.
