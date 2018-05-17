REEL REPORT 5-18-18
By Capt. Joe Kent
Great weather for fishing continued Thursday, with light winds prevailing all morning; however, by noon the velocities were picking up and gusts over 15 knots were prevalent during the afternoon.
The forecasts call for moderate to strong southerly winds for this weekend, which likely will have an adverse affect on fishing.
Earlier this week, some of the better catches were being reported from reefs in East Bay. The light winds made fishing easy over the shell beds, with trout, reds, gafftop and sheepshead being the primary fish taken.
Curt Malone of Fort Worth fished East Bay out of Crystal Beach with his two grandsons, Kirby Hayes and Dale Olsen. Using live shrimp fished under popping corks, the group landed 17 specks to 19 inches, numerous gafftop that were released and a lone blacktip shark that was released.
Thursday morning, Al Miller and Jonas Thompson wade fished Sand Island tossing silver colored Mirrolures and dark red Broken Backs. Their catch at the island was 7 specks and a large sand trout.
The action slowed around 8 a.m. and it was on to the mouth of Swan Lake were drift fishing with Down South soft plastics accounted for an additional five specks and two ladyfish. The bite seemed to be over around 10:30 a.m. and then it was back to the boat ramp.
The weekend outlook depends on how strong the wind velocities end up. Most likely offshore fishing will be the most adversely affected, especially for the smaller boats.
A wind switch to the southeast is predicted for this weekend and that should help the inshore fishing group.
