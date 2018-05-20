The weekend was a blowout as far as fishing was concerned, with only fair catches coming in from areas offering protection from the wind.
There is some good news and that is the forecasts call for the wind to be dropping and today through at least the mid-part of this week looks good for hitting the water.
A good number of anglers will be taking off early for the the upcoming Memorial Day weekend and those making it to Galveston by mid-week should get ahead of the game.
Sunday’s only report came from Debra Deckard of Bolivar Yacht Basin Bait Camp where a customer of hers limited out on speckled trout while fishing Siever’s Cut near her marina. The trout were caught using live shrimp for bait.
Siever’s Cut offers protected water during strong southerly winds and was one of the few spots in good shape over the weekend.
Look for fishing to improve as the wind settles this week and one of the beneficiaries will be the offshore fishing group. For most smaller boats, the Gulf was not an option over the weekend, with seas running three to five feet much of the time.
The warm water with temperature readings into the 80s should attract a lot of kings, ling and other warm water fish.
Over the years, the Memorial Day weekend has proven to offer some of the best offshore fishing of the season, as far as quality of fish goes. Recently, I mentioned that some of the largest king and ling I have caught were decked over that weekend.
We could use some rain to help reduce the salinity levels and cool things off; however, the weather folks do not offer much encouragement for that to occur in the near term.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.