This Memorial Day Weekend is starting out as one of the best in years for fishing. Water conditions are excellent along with good tidal movements.
The surf, bays and offshore areas all are producing some nice fish.
On top of all of this, crabbing has been excellent. What a time to get out and enjoy coastal fishing and crabbing.
Last week, Robert Currie and Terry Weir fished Hannah's Reef in East Bay following a morning storm that passed over the area. Drift fishing the reef with live shrimp, the anglers landed two limits of trout and several gafftop. Only four of the trout were retained.
Greg Hagerud was back at his favorite spot along the Galveston Ship Channel with his young son Greg Jr. Fishing with live shrimp under a popping cork, they caught a limit of trout in about two hours.
After that Hagerud started tossing his line up under the dock and landed a limit of slot reds along with numerous sheepshead. Hagerud noted that the size of the sheepshead has been much better over the last week.
Tommy Harper and his family crabbed around the piers along Dickinson Bayou near the Highway 146 Bridge and caught a large number of nice-sized blue crabs. Harper said it was the best crabbing they have had since last summer.
Our only offshore report came from Barry Sattler who, along with four friends, fished wells and platforms around the Heald Bank. Using Spanish sardines, ice fish and cut mullet for bait, they landed 12 kings to 38 inches, numerous sharks to approximately five feet in length, lots of red snapper of all sizes, spade fish, Spanish mackerels and two fish they could not identify that were caught fishing bottom.
Most of the fish were caught freelining sardines and ice fish while the cut mullet did the trick fishing bottom. All fish were released except for three small kings.
