Friday, the Easter weekend forecasts looked very promising for fishing, with a southeasterly wind and warm, sunny weather. If wind velocities hold in the light to moderate range, look for some excellent action, especially in the surf.
Live shrimp could be an issue, as bait camps are reporting short supplies, with some of the largest shrimp of the year appearing in their tanks. Shrimpers feel that this is a sign of the spring migration taking place.
Earlier this week, there were some nice catches of black drum, large reds, sheepshead and gafftop in the surf.
We are approaching April and that is prime time for gafftop along the beachfront, as their spawn takes place.
There is good news for shark fishermen, and that is more and more sharks are beginning to show along the beachfront.
After the turbulent weather passed over Thursday, Capt. Paul Stanton and his first mate Donnie Gideon hosted a public trip aboard The Island Girl.
They made it out 30 miles, with one stop along the way at a platform 21 miles out.
Their primary target was pelagic fish; however, the 10 anglers aboard caught mostly red snapper and red drum (red fish) and both have to be released in federal waters.
Seven sharks to over six feet were caught, with Doug Aubuchon of Ofallon, Missouri catching the largest, a spinner shark estimated to weigh in the 100-pound range.
Also a number of Gulf trout were caught and retained.
