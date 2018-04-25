The beach water temperature is hovering in the low 70s now, and it is past that magical mark for attracting fish. With the low tide levels in the bays, especially during the morning, the surf has been one of the better choices for action.
Wednesday, the 61st Street Fishing Pier reported gafftop, bull reds, whiting and speckled trout being caught.
Tuesday, Bobby Martin of Bayou Vista and his fishing friend Gary Pyron of Katy made their first trip of the year to the jetties and found the water on the Gulf side of the South Jetty to be in excellent shape.
The anglers anchored in 14 feet of water about halfway down the rocks and noticed glass minnows everywhere with fish exploding around them. Martin’s first cast resulted in almost having his reel spooled, as a 5-foot blacktip shark headed out with his bait. After that a big jackfish in the 25- to 30-pound range provided the action.
Lots of sheepshead rounded out their morning catch, with a large ling hitting one of the jailbirds as it was being reeled in. Martin said it was a great sight to see ling around the jetties.
Large live shrimp fished under popping corks was the bait.
Ray Laurel of Belleville, Illinois was back fishing our area and found the black drum run to still be on. The big uglies wore him out as he could handle only two per day before tiring out. Laurel said, “It has been several epic fishing years in Galveston”.
Wednesday, Bulldog’s Bait Shop reported outstanding action on trout in the surf. One customer landed 10 specks to 23 inches and returned to the bait shop for more live shrimp.
