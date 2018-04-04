April certainly is living up to its designation as the windiest month of the year. Wednesday, gale force winds sometimes hitting 40 mph were pounding the Galveston area and with it fishing came to a halt.
While the velocities might not be as strong for the remainder of this week, they are forecast to be of sufficient strength to hold fishing down. Based on weather forecasts, it appears that there will not be much relief until the latter part of this weekend.
The only hope for any chance of finding fish over the next few days will be to look for protected waters, especially in the upper reaches of the back bays and lakes.
April, as we have often mentioned, can be a great month for fishing, barring strong winds.
Prior to all of the turbulent weather setting in, there were some excellent catches of quality trout coming from West Bay and along the shoreline of Virginia Point. The mouth of Swan Lake also was noted in several reports as producing nice-sized specks along with a few reds by anglers both wade fishing and fishing from a boat.
Who knows how long the jetties with be out of reach with both wind and off-color water creating the obstacles.
While it is easy to get discouraged, anglers need to keep in mind that this will pass and when that first opportunity presents itself to hit the water after the wind dies down, there should be some excellent catches to be made.
Keep an eye on the five-day forecasts and when you see the wind making a drop to the range of 10 to 15 mph, especially if from the south/southeast, plan to hit the water. You might just be one of those anglers who gets there and finds the fish before word gets out of outstanding action.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.