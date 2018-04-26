Thursday, we had a temporary setback in conditions, as a moderate to at times strong north wind blew through the Galveston area as part of a cold front. Fortunately, the weather forecasts call for the winds to diminish by Friday and that should set the stage for a nice weekend for anglers.
Just prior to Thursday’s frontal system, the surf was alive with action. Look for that to pick up again, as a light north wind is in the forecast through Saturday morning.
Low tide levels in the bays, especially early in the day, could be a hindrance to boaters and fishermen.
Wednesday, Tony Keill was in the flat surf fishing from his kayak and found the surf along Bolivar to be thick with small blacktip sharks. Among those schools, Keill managed two good sized bull reds. Large pieces of cut mullet were the bait.
If surf fishing picks up where it left off, look for lots of gafftop, sharks, whiting and speckled trout to be feeding along the sand bars.
Jack crevalle, sharks and sheepshead were being caught in good numbers around the South Jetty.
Ling have been sighted roaming the rocks; however, none were reported as caught.
Thursday afternoon, the wind started dropping and Mitch Sebastian hit the water near Siever’s Cut in East Bay with his wife Vera. Using live shrimp fished under popping corks, the couple from High Island caught six large gafftop, a puppy drum and a 15-inch speck.
Conditions appear favorable for offshore fishing. Although the water temperature is still in the low range for igniting much action, there should be some hook-ups with pelagic fish for boats making it to the wells and platforms this weekend.
