Saturday, conditions were just too windy to get near the water and it appears that the lingering effects will last for a few days.
Late season cold fronts, like the one crossing coastal waters on Saturday, play havoc on fishing and fishermen. The good news is that the conditions did not catch anyone by surprise, as they have been in the forecast for days.
While fishing seems to be out for practical purposes, there have been some nice fish caught by anglers finding deep protected waters. Among those locations are many of the subdivision canals all along both Bolivar Peninsula and Galveston Island.
Peter Irving and his brother Rob fished the Diversionary Canal above Hitchcock and found stacks of sand trout and a few reds. The brothers from Santa Fe used fresh dead shrimp to land a number of the tasty little trout and released the reds, as all were undersized.
Highland Bayou was another spot that was productive Friday night. Curtis Marshall and Mandy Evans fished from the dock of her parents' home and landed seven specks to 17 inches and a big stingray. Live shrimp was the bait and the action took place under the lights from 10:00 p.m. until midnight.
Horseshoe Lake on Bolivar Peninsula was another protected spot that held some nice trout and gafftop early Saturday. Valenta Rodriguez and his son Sergio found a window of calm conditions around the small lake Saturday morning and landed three speckled trout and three gafftop using live shrimp and squid for bait.
Capt. Paul Marcaccio will be holding two free fishing seminars next month at Fishing Tackle Unlimited in Sugarland and Katy. Both events cover Galveston Bay fishing, with the first taking place May 5 in Sugarland and the other May 19 in Katy. Both seminars begin at 11 a.m.
