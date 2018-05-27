While the Galveston area is enjoying light winds and hot conditions this weekend, here in South Carolina the rain is pouring and it looks like we will be having the same all week because of the tropical disturbance in the Gulf.
While stopped at a rest area in Alabama during the drive here, a person from Florida also taking a break walked over and asked why we were heading east as he changed his plans for fishing Pensacola and was heading west on Interstate 10. He and his family were heading to Crystal Beach to join some friends there.
Plans had been made for weeks to spend the Memorial Day weekend with our daughter's family and especially our 5-year-old granddaughter.
Par for my luck, conditions and fishing have been just about the best of the year this weekend in Galveston while up here it is an inside weekend with all of the inclement weather around.
Reports from the bays, surf, jetties and especially offshore have been coming in and all are of outstanding fishing.
If the forecast for today holds, the beachfront should be a great spot to fish. A light northwest wind should result in a flat surf, and the action should take place early. Just about every specie of fish that roams the surf has been caught this week including a number of our offshore pelagic fish.
Live shrimp supplies could be stressed with all of the anglers taking advantage of the conditions, so check with your favorite bait shop ahead of time to avoid disappointment when you arrive.
The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for our area, which means that outdoor conditions are going to be typical of mid-July when shade is needed along with consuming plenty of liquids, especially sports drinks with their supplements, to combat dehydration.
