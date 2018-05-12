Wind velocities were limiting fishing activity Saturday morning, as gusts from the southeast were running between 15 and 20 knots.
The most adversely affected of the anglers were those wanting to fish offshore from smaller boats.
The surf was sandy and the noon report from the 61st Street Fishing Pier indicated catches of whiting, gafftop, sand trout and a variety of sharks.
Early Saturday, Greg Hagerud and his young son Greg Jr. fished the Galveston Harbor area where they caught sheepshead, black drum and trout, mostly undersized, except for one nice speck that was a keeper.
Friday, Tony Calapan fished areas around the causeway bridges where he caught four good-sized trout. Live shrimp was the bait and the action took place before noon. Calapan said the water was in decent shape under windy conditions.
Last Tuesday, Cody Dunn and Steve Zirilli fished the offshore waters approximately 80 miles out of Galveston where they landed three wahoo to 55 pounds, 20 amberjack to 65 pounds, releasing all but two, a 30-pound Dorado, a jack crevalle and lots of red snapper that were released.
Night action has been excellent around the Teichman Point area and several other spots along Offatts Bayou. Carl Langston and Buddy Shelton fished from their kayaks Friday night and landed 14 trout up to 20 inches in length, along with five slot reds and several large hard heads.
All of the reds and eight trout were retained, while all of the other fish were released.
The wind direction and moon phase definitely are in the fisherman’s favor; however, the wind needs to drop a bit in velocity in order to make conditions ideal for fishing.
