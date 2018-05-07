Last weekend turned out to be excellent for fishing both offshore and inshore.
Sunday afternoon, Polly and I hit the jetties. The water was just gorgeous all over. The Gulf was almost flat, and both jetties were producing fish.
We ended up at the Gulf side of the South Jetty fishing near an old sunken platform about a quarter-mile from the beach. The action was not continuous but was consistent. Specks, Spanish mackerel, sharks, large gafftop, stingrays and large hards were feeding in schools. Live shrimp fished under popping corks and on bottom was the bait. To our disappointment, no reds were caught.
The highlight of the trip was a nice-sized pompano caught by Polly that ended up on the table for supper. The pompano and four trout were all that were retained. Around 4:30, the wind switched to the northwest and the bite stopped.
Thinking Monday would be even a better day, a good friend joined me early for what we expected to be no worse than a repeat of Sunday. Unfortunately, the light north wind that was predicted ended up in gusts to 13 knots and the water was in terrible shape at the South Jetty. Needless to say we did not repeat Sunday’s results.
On the offshore scene, the fish are out there when anglers can make it to the deep waters.
Both Saturday and Sunday, Capt. Greg Ball’s Wave Dancer Charters had trips with Capt. Taylor Borel and Mate Travis Eifert hosting the guests.
Battling bumpy seas Saturday, they managed a ling (cobia) in the 40-pound range, three amberjack, kings, almaco jack, Dorado and Vermilion snapper.
Sunday’s trip was in flat seas with four nice wahoo to 80 pounds, two amberjack also around 80 pounds, four kings, three Dorado (mahi-mahi) and a blackfin tuna being caught.
Both trips were to the Claypile area.
The weekend reports will continue Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.