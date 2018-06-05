A hot, dry southwest wind has been plaguing the Galveston area and with it, fishing tends to come to a halt. This weather pattern is common in the summer, especially from mid-June to August.
When this pattern sets in, it usually lasts for days and this episode seems to be following that pattern.
There are areas that are fishable during these sieges and they are the deeper pockets of water where the water clarity is best.
Two areas I would fish when the wind was from the southwest and not too strong were the Bolivar Gas Wells and the North Jetty. The Gulf side of the North Jetty, from near the rock pile to the sunken boat, usually had fair water quality and was good for a variety of fish, except for specks.
Sharks, gafftop, red fish and a few others usually can be caught and on a number of occasions it saved the day for me when trying to put friends or family into some action.
The Bolivar Gas Wells were not as reliable. They were more of a hit-or-miss situation when it came to water clarity. Several fishing trips were salvaged by action on speckled trout and other fish around the old wells.
Half Moon Reef is popular with anglers searching for decent water during southwest winds. While it is not an area I have fished a lot, many of my friends have had success fishing the shell reef using a 3-to-4-foot leader under a popping cork baited with live shrimp or croaker.
Hopefully this weather pattern will move on and if the forecasts are on target, we should start seeing relief toward this coming weekend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.