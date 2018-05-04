Let's keep our fingers crossed, as it looks like to be shaping up as a great weekend for fishing. If the forecasts hold, Saturday evening and Sunday look like they will be excellent days to hit the water around Galveston.
For the offshore group, Sunday definitely appears to be the day. Friday, the beach water temperature was hitting the mid-70s and that is very good news for both inshore and offshore fishermen.
Sunday morning, light northerly winds are in the forecast and, if that does not change, look for the beach front to be alive with action and anglers. It is nearing time for a good run of specks in the surf and this could be it. The same holds true for the jetties, especially along the channel side of the North Jetty.
While I mention the surf and jetties, don't forget inshore fishing, as it will benefit from the warmer conditions and lighter winds. The north shoreline of East Bay could be a hot spot under the light winds being forecast.
During all of the strong winds lately, a couple of spots produced some nice catches. The producing areas were from around the floodgates of Moses Lake and Dickinson Bayou.
Manny Lyons of Bait By Hillmans reported nice catches of reds, puppy drum and a few trout from near his bait shop on Dickinson Bayou. That area also should be included in top spots to avoid the wind especially when blowing from a southerly direction.
Lyons said he has a good supply of live shrimp and live croaker.
Recently, while attending a fishing seminar, one of the guest speakers told of ways to communicate with fish. The best method he said was to “drop them a line.” Although not appealing to the higher intellects, I thought it was worth passing on!
