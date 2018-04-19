Another typical April day was upon us on Thursday, as strong winds held things back on the fishing scene. The weekend forecasts do not lend much optimism with the continuation of such conditions, with thunderstorms thrown in on Saturday.
One thing that is generating a lot of optimism is flounder fishing. Many times we have mentioned that flounder anglers, especially those taking their fish with flounder gigs, tend to keep things close to the vest.
One well-known flounder angler who gigs at night for his fish says that flounder action is hot right now.
Brandon Rowan was in the water with lights and gig Wednesday night and spotted close to 50 flounder beds. The flatfish are feeding heavily on the outgoing tide. His harvest for the evening was four to 18 inches in length, and, while saving that last of his limit for a big sow, he passed on four legal-sized fish. Rowan said it seems that the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department regulations are paying heavy dividends.
One area where several unconfirmed reports of nice catches of flounder have been received is the Yates, Big Pasture Bayou Marsh. Lots of large flounder reportedly are coming from around the mouth of the bayou; however, there has been no mention of whether they are being taken by hook and line or gigging.
Speaking of East Bay, next weekend the big Stingaree Saltwater Slam Fishing Tournament takes place. It is sponsored by the Bolivar Peninsula Lions Club, with proceeds benefiting the club's youth scholarship fund.
The entry fee is $100 for individuals and a team of four can enter for $350 with discounts offered for those registering by April 20. The event will headquarter at Stingaree Marina in Crystal Beach.
Fishing will take place from 6 a.m. until 3 p.m. For more information and to register, call Brenda at 409-291-9092 or send an e-mail to remaxonthewater@att.net.
