Saturday was not much for fishing; however, as we get farther into this week, conditions look promising. Another frontal system is in the forecast, and you may notice that it is not a cold front.
We now are approaching the time of year when the frontal systems are starting to have less effect on our temperatures; however, not as applies to the wind velocities. This is something we will be dealing with for several more weeks, and during that time, anglers will be watching for windows of opportunity to fish.
On the fishing scene, Saturday afternoon there were reports of good action on speckled trout from near the mouth of Sweetwater Lake and on up the south shoreline of West Bay to Carancahua Cove.
Randy Marshall was one of the anglers wade fishing in the soft mud near the mouth of Sweetwater Lake, where he landed seven specks to 19 inches and two flounder, a 13-inch throwback and a 15-inch keeper.
Chicken on a chain Bass Assassins were the baits.
Galveston Bait and Tackle reported a few catches coming from the causeway area. Most of the fish were either black drum or gafftop. Live shrimp was the bait.
George Dennison fished areas around the Galveston Ship Channel early Saturday and found nothing biting. Neither live nor dead bait would attract anything. Dennison said that it is the first time he has been skunked while fishing that area.
The Bayou Vista Fishing Club is seeking sponsors for its upcoming fishing tournament in May. Anyone interested in helping this group, please contact www.saltwaterhooker.com.
