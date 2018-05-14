Excellent fishing conditions continued Monday; however, there were not many anglers taking advantage of them. With the exception of some wind direction changes, the remainder of this week looks excellent.
The big if is how a westerly wind, albeit light in velocity, will affect the water clarity.
If light winds continue to hold in the forecast, look for some outstanding offshore fishing to take place. The water temperature is hovering around 80 degrees, and that is an important number for attracting our summertime pelagic fish to shallower waters.
Reports from last weekend continue to be received, and we have had more offshore reports than from any previous weekend this year.
Sunday was first day Jack Hamilton has taken his boat offshore this year. His plans were to go Saturday; however, the forecasts favored Sunday and Mother’s Day ended up being celebrated Saturday night.
The decision was a good one, as Hamilton and two friends found a variety of fish around the wells and platforms around the Heald Bank, approximately 35 miles from the jetties.
Two ling were hooked, one, a 28-pound beauty that was landed and the other broke off when the line got tangled in the boat’s propeller. Four kings, numerous Spanish mackerel and many red snapper of all sizes rounded out their catch. Only the ling and two Spanish mackerel were retained.
The buoys marking the two submerged platforms at the Old Buccaneer Field were the locations of two of our reports.
Jess Henderson, Stacy Adamo, Cecil Edwards and Joe Levy drifted one of the buoys Saturday and caught kings, spade fish, red snapper (released), a bull red (released) and Spanish mackerel. Spanish sardines were the bait.
Hubie Stallings and his son Terry fished around both of the buoys Sunday and landed two ling, several kings, red snapper, vermilion snapper, spade fish, sharks and a large puffer. Only the ling were retained.
