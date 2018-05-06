Great weather and fishing conditions were setting in early Sunday, and, while it will be Monday before the Sunday fishing reports are all in, one thing for sure, it is nice and comfortable out on the water.
The morning incoming tide was perfect for the surf and jetty fishermen, as that is the ideal morning tide for fishing both areas.
Sunday, the National Weather Service issued ozone warnings for our area, and, while this is not good news of those with respiratory problems, it is music to the ears of Galveston area anglers.
Ozone warnings are almost always issued during extended periods of light winds. Back in the 1970s, I can recall days in August when there was a brownish haze in the sky and the trout action was outstanding at the jetties.
Based on visual observations, it appears that we have made progress in improving our air quality, as those days of a dark haze overhead seem to be fewer.
Back to fishing, it is going to be interesting to hear from our offshore anglers, as the water temperature along with the light winds should propel action from the not too distant fishing areas.
Last week there were several reports of king mackerel being caught in good numbers within 20 miles of shore. Ling should be among them and jetty and surf anglers likely will spot one or more during this window of calm conditions and give us a report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.