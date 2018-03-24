Black drum catches continue to be excellent, as the annual run of the big uglies is in full swing.
Reds and speckled trout are showing in increasing numbers, and, for a number of readers, the big news is that blue crab are showing up in the shallower waters where baited line and dip net crabbers are beginning to see more of the larger males.
Tarpon Express Guide Capt. Mark Gonzalez reported placing his guests on good numbers of large black drum and bull reds up to 40 pounds. The action has been best on a slower moving tide, with fresh crab fished on the bottom.
Manny Lyons of Bait by Hillmans reported nice catches of reds and specks coming from Dickinson Bayou near his bait camp located just off of Highway 146. Live shrimp has been the bait of choice.
Black drum have made their way to the Clear Creek Channel, also known as the Kemah-Seabrook Channel. Sal Gomez and Sissy Perez fished at the end of the Seabrook Peninsula Saturday and landed five black drum ranging in size from 15 to 22 inches in length. Dead shrimp fished on a pan fish rig did the trick.
A number of hardheads in the 12-inch range were competing for the bait.
Gomez cautioned anglers to be especially careful when handling hard head catfish. A nearby fisherman was “finned” in the wrist by a hard head that he was trying to remove from his hook. The angler had to leave to seek medical attention.
The Rusty Hook Black Drum Tournament leaderboard as of Friday showed Johnnie Beard in first place with 35.22 pounds. Second place was Edwin Vitales with 34.78 pounds and Eric Touchton was in third place with 33.03 pounds.
Friday’s fish of the day winner was Beard with an 18.28-pound black drum.
The tournament ends today and final results will be published this week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.