We are now into May, the month for which many saltwater anglers have been waiting. While action starts picking up in April, it is May when the water finally warms to the point that both offshore and inshore fish are moving around.
We have often mentioned that the 70-degree mark is key to start seriously fishing the beachfront and jetties. During May, the water readings will continue to climb, and the warmer the water, the better the fishing.
My records show that some time around Mother’s Day weekend, which will be coming up May 12 and 13, the jetties begin turning on with speckled trout action. From that point, it just gets better as the water warms.
More and more of the offshore fish will be found roaming the rocks and beachfront, with most of the ling, coming from the surf, caught during May.
Inshore fishing also benefits from the warmer waters, as May is one of the prime months for wade fishing. Besides a lot of trout and other fish being in the shallower waters, it is a time when waders shed their insulated waders for more comfortable wading attire, with many choosing swim suits along with wading shoes.
Let’s hope the wading shoes are included as well as protective leggings to ward off those stingray barbs.
As far as I am concerned, the biggest fishing event during May is the beginning of our offshore fishing season. Each year around Memorial Day weekend the offshore waters start producing good numbers of pelagic fish, with some of the largest fish of the year being caught not too far from shore.
Patrick Lemire, a frequent contributor to the Reel Report, has said that most of the large ling he has caught were landed during May. I have had the same experience and have found Memorial Day weekend (weather cooperating) being one of the best times to fish offshore.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.