Offshore recreational anglers received some good news Tuesday, as the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) will be taking over the management of red snapper stocks in Federal Waters outside of Texas.
This news also was welcomed by anglers in nearby states, as their local fish and game enforcement agencies will be joining the TPWD in controlling the red snapper stocks in their Federal Waters.
This is a two-year experimental program that all anglers hope will result in better management of the stocks and allow the recreational sector to have more fishing time. While things are just now getting organized, what we do know is that the red snapper season will begin June 1 and likely run for close to three months.
We will keep you posted as developments take place with the new managers of this valuable resource in our Gulf of Mexico waters.
On the fishing scene, Greg Hagerud sent in our only report Wednesday. Hagerud fished near the Offshore Drilling Rig Museum in Galveston Harbor early Wednesday and found the bite on when the tide started moving around 7:00 a.m.
For an hour there was some good action, with two reds over 30 inches being caught and released along with three sheepshead in the 14-16 inch range. Hagerud had two large fish break off at the pilings and live shrimp was his choice for bait.
Officials from the CastAway Cup Tournament, scheduled to take place this coming Saturday, issued the following statement in postponing their event:
“The CastAway Cup Fishing Tournament scheduled for Saturday at Harborwalk Marina is being postponed due to weather. Currently, the weather services are predicting a 40 percent to 80 percent chance of thunderstorms but even more of an issue is the potential for high winds on Saturday. With the safety of our anglers in mind, we feel it’s best to postpone the event. We are planning to reschedule the tournament for August 11.”
