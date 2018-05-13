The 2018 saltwater fishing season is underway. Each year about this time just about every species of our summertime fish has arrived and, with the warmer waters continuing to set in, they will hang around.
Last weekend was especially a good one for fishing. Specks began coming out of hiding and were being caught all around the Galveston area. Reds, flounder, sand trout and sheepshead also were being seen in good numbers around cleaning tables.
Sunday, offshore catches were the best of the year based on reports from anglers fishing from 10 to 70 miles out.
Jetty Joe, Galveston Bait and Tackle, reported lots of specks, reds, flounder and sheepshead coming to his cleaning table from various spots in Upper West Bay including the causeway area and the Virginia Point shoreline.
Corey Holcomb reported good catches of specks, bull reds and sand trout at Seawolf Park. Anglers fishing the park were reporting good night fishing from the lighted pier.
Our only report from the jetties came from Bruce Franklin who caught a 22-pound jack crevalle and huge stingray while fishing the Gulf side of the North Jetty near the sunken boat. Cut shad fished three feet deep under a cork was the bait. Franklin reported that he observed lots of large gafftop being landed in nearby boats.
Sunday's fishing report from the 61st Street Fishing Pier included gafftop, whiting, sand trout, blacktip sharks and sand sharks.
This week looks like a good one for fishing. Light winds are in the forecast, along with good tidal movement. A winning combination.
