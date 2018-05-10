Speckled trout action along the beach front has been outstanding this week. Some of the largest fish of the year have been reported, along with stringers full of nice-sized trout in the 17- to 20-inch range.
The surf at Jamaica Beach in particular has been one of the hot spots, with several reports of limits of specks being taken by waders.
Bulldog’s Bait Shop reported lots of specks being caught at night from the Galveston Fishing Pier, also referred to as the 91st Street Fishing Pier. Whiting, sharks and black drum are rounding out the remainder of the fish being caught. Live shrimp remains the bait of choice.
Anglers fishing the Jamail Bay Park walkways along Offatts Bayou are finding good action at night. A few reds along with gafftop, hardheads, stingrays and sand trout have been the main catches. Most of the fish are being caught on dead shrimp.
The weekend outlook is excellent; however, an increase in wind velocity likely will play havoc for smaller vessels attempting to fish offshore. The weekend forecast calls for seas in the 2- to 4-foot range offshore and slightly choppy bay waters.
A southeast wind is in the forecast, which always delights fishermen as the nickname of that wind is “the fishermen’s breeze”
This weekend tide movement should be excellent, as we are approaching the New Moon Phase next Tuesday. Many anglers prefer fishing around the Dark Moon, as tide movement is usually strong and the light of a full moon is not present to disrupt feeding times.
Chase McClarty of Webster fished Moses Lake from his kayak Tuesday and landed numerous small gafftop, seven reds, retaining one, two black drum and an 18-inch flounder. Live shrimp fished under a popping cork was the bait and then Gulps when the shrimp ran out.
