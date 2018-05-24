We are starting my favorite weekend of the year, the Memorial Day weekend. This year we will be watching the progress of a tropical system in the Gulf which is unusual for this time of year.
I recall very few Memorial Day weekends that did not offer excellent weather and conditions for fishing, hopefully this weekend will be on par with the others.
Thursday, seas were running two to three feet offshore; however, that could change with the disturbance crossing the Gulf.
Earlier this week, kings were a given for anyone venturing eight miles and beyond from the jetties. Ling were out there as well. The fish should still be there; however, getting to them might be a problem if wave heights increase.
On the inshore scene, fishing overall has not been up to par for the nice conditions that have prevailed this week. The action has come in spurts, with the afternoon being the best time to find fish around the jetties.
Perry Hancock was one of the anglers fishing East Bay on Wednesday before storms cut his trip short. During a 30- to 45-minute period, he landed five specks to 18 inches while anchored near Deep Reef. Live shrimp fished 30 inches under a popping cork was the bait.
Thursday morning the 61st Street Fishing Pier reported sand trout, whiting and gafftop being caught.
Crabbing continues to be excellent and should be that way through this weekend.
