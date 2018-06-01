For a number of days, the fishing around Galveston has been about as good as it gets. Both the offshore and inshore anglers were catching quality fish at almost every location.
The surf was in its prime, with trout everywhere and many of the offshore pelagic fish making an appearance.
It appears that we will have to wait for another window of light southeast winds before we can expect a repeat situation. Friday, a stiff south wind gusting to over 20 knots began stirring up the waters and generating offshore seas running to 5 feet and higher.
One of the benefits of the outstanding fishing this week is that we see that the fish are out there and in good numbers, with apparently healthy stocks.
Friday morning, many of the smaller offshore boats heading out for the opening day of red snapper season either canceled their trips or returned to dock after venturing a short distance from the jetties. Most of the larger, more seaworthy boats continued their journey.
The choppy conditions have less effect on offshore fishing than on inshore. When winds reach 20 knots from the south, water in the bays, surf and jetties starts becoming sandy and fishing slows down.
While the Gulf is affected by this, it is the nearshore waters that take the brunt of the wind. The offshore boats that can make it out to the deep waters usually find good conditions.
The late Horace Moore, a longtime offshore angler out of Freeport, who fished from a 32-foot boat, once told me that he preferred going out in higher seas.
The reason he said was that the choppy seas eliminated so many of the casual fishermen who could not handle them. Moore repeatedly said that many of his largest fish, including billfish, were caught in 3- to 5-foot seas.
In those kind of seas, the fish are safe with me!
