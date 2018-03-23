The weekend is shaping up to be a good one for fishing if the wind does not kick up. Two big black drum fishing tournaments are taking place, and the results should tell us where we are on this year’s big drum migration.
Earlier this week and for the past two weeks, black drum activity has been up to par based on where it should be this time of year. Up until then, there were concerns that the bitter-cold winter might set things back; however, it appears that we are in for a normal pattern for this time of year.
The exciting news recently has been the action on big trout, and by big trout, we are referring to 20-plus inch trout. Several specks in the 25-inch range have been weighed in recently, and that gives a good indication that we are in that time of year when the wall-hanger trout are out there for anglers wanting to catch that once in a lifetime fish.
Last Thursday, late reports of some excellent flounder action came from Chocolate Bay. Ray Reynolds, of Sea Isle, reported catching a limit of flounder to 18 inches while fishing Chocolate Bay near the Hall’s Lake Cut.
Reynolds and his friend, Dave Harding, were fishing for reds when the action started. Reynolds was using live shrimp for bait along with Harding Gulps and Bass Assassin Soft Plastics. Only the shrimp appealed to the flatfish.
The surf was producing some nice stringers of specks earlier this week, and, if the wind is not a factor, look for the San Luis Pass and Rollover Pass areas to be prime targets for specks in the surf.
If black drum are your target, Seawolf Park, the North Jetty and the Texas City Dike were the hot spots before Thursday’s cold front.
