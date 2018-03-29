The upcoming weekend looks great as far as weather goes. Just how good the fishing will be depends on the effects of the strong thunderstorms that passed through southeast Texas and coastal areas on Thursday.
Water clarity could be an issue with all of the runoffs of fresh water into the bays. Still, areas along the beachfront, including the jetties, could be good spots for fishing.
Wind is another factor to plug into the equation. Forecasts call for light to moderate southeast winds for Saturday and Sunday, and that is just what fishermen need to get the action going.
The black drum run continues and anglers looking for excitement should get some fresh or live crab and head to the channel areas. Although black drum over 30 inches cannot be retained, there is a lot of action when hooking up with one.
Bull reds continue to roam the jetties and surf and they too can provide a good fight. Redfish are under a slot limit of 20 to 28 inches, with one oversized red allowed with a tag that comes with Texas Saltwater Fishing Licenses.
The light to moderate winds in the forecast could offer opportunities for offshore fishing. There have been no recent reports from the deep sea group; however, with the warmer waters setting in and the fact that we are on the cusp of April, there could be action on some early season pelagics such as kings, ling and sharks. The bottom dwellers are there all year; however, among them are red snapper which are off limits in federal waters.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.