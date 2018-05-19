Moderate to occasionally strong south to southwest winds held fishing back again Saturday.
Friday, I mentioned that the weather pattern over the past several days reminds me of mid-July when gusty southwest winds and hot temperatures often prevail. During such times it is hard to find waters with sufficient clarity for trout and other game fish.
Saturday the beach water temperature was hovering in the mid-80s which is typical of July.
Capt. Mike Williams of Tarpon Express Guide Service sent a note addressing the abnormally hot conditions.
Williams’ comment was, “Record breaking heat has caused the beach water to rise a bit quicker and higher than during a normal year. Warmer water means more tropical fish moving up from southern climates. This should increase the number of sharks in our area.”
While Williams mentions only sharks, there are others that should be appearing as well. Among them are mangrove or gray snapper and pelagic fish such as king, ling and Spanish mackerel.
While mangroves are not as sensitive to water clarity, the pelagic fish are. The hot water will need to be combined with good visibility for them to make an appearance in near shore waters.
If this trend holds this year, it will be interesting to see if tarpon make an earlier than usual appearance.
On the fishing scene Saturday, results were about what we would expect with an adverse wind and heat dominating the picture. At press time the only reports in were those of pan fish being caught, especially hardheads and gafftop.
The Texas City Dike was where most of those fish were being caught.
