While we have had a reprieve from the lingering strong wind for a few days, April lived up to its reputation as the windiest month on its last day in 2018. Wind gusts to over 20 knots handicapped fishermen on Monday, and it does not look like any relief will be on its way for a while.
We likely will be dodging wind for a while longer, as May has the honor of being the third windiest month around the Galveston area.
Sammy Parks sent in our only fishing report Monday and it was from his Sunday afternoon trip with his two sons, Brady and Chase. The anglers fished Chocolate Bayou and found good action on reds while working grassy areas.
Parks said that it was nice to see some really good-sized schools of reds working the grass where they caught several while retaining four. Live shrimp fished under popping corks and old gold spoons accounted for all of the fish.
Parks added a side note saying that for every red caught, a two to five pound stingray was hooked. He has heard from other anglers that rays are being caught in abundance and he has concerns over whether this is a good thing or not.
Rays typically are thick in grassy areas like where the Parks family was fishing. That is especially true at this time of year and through the warm months. The fish are scavengers, and, except for the the threat of a barb strike to a wader, they have not presented any other problems.
Ed Matthews, who conducted the weigh-in at the Texas Anglers Charity Classic Fishing Tournament last weekend, reported a lot of nice fish being weighed in
Slot reds to seven pounds, trout pushing the seven-pound mark and a few flounder up to three pounds were all hitting the scales.
