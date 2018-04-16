Monday was one of those days that gets the adrenalin going for fishing. Warm, sunny weather with light to moderate southeast winds usually combine to get the wheels in motion as they did Monday.
Unfortunately, the weather forecasters tell us that we are not finished with windy weather, and we likely will have to deal with another siege for a few days.
Wednesday afternoon could offer another of those windows of light winds, and, if that is the case, look for some fish to be caught. That window might be short-lived as another round of gusty winds is in the forecast beginning Thursday.
We have mentioned before that strong winds are usually a detriment to fishing; however, not always and the following note from Steve Bowman of Panorama Village is a good example.
Bowman and his neighbor Steve Parker ventured out of the Galveston Yacht Basin on Sunday morning and headed toward the Intracoastal Waterway on Bolivar Peninsula.
Bowman said the trip across the ship channel to the ICW was not for the faint of heart; however, after finding live shrimp at the Bluewater Bait Camp just north of Sievers Cut, things changed.
The two anglers then ventured out to Goat Island in East Bay and found protected waters.
The bottom line was that the effort was worth it as they landed four slot reds, two specks to 22 inches, two 16-inch black drum and an undersized flounder. Other undersized reds, specks and black drum were caught and released, along with hardheads and stingrays.
Bowman said, “The moral of this story is that fish do not know when the weather is too bad to fish."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.