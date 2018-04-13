This weekend's weather is not helping fishing, as the trend continues with strong winds and, in general, unsettled conditions. The elements are more of a handicap for anglers than they are for fish.
It was interesting to see some reports from one of the last sieges of wind when fish were being caught in water normally not very productive during high winds. An example was the surf, which was off-color and choppy for the most part.
Several reports, including one from the 61st Street fishing pier, indicated good action on black drum of all sizes, reds and sharks. My comment following those reports was that they were a good example of “the best time to go fishing is when you can.”
We are in April which, while known as the windiest month of the year, produces some of the largest speckled trout of the year. During windows of favorable conditions, several reports came in of large trout being caught and I am referring to specks 25 inches and longer.
Gafftop are known for their April spawning in the surf and that is a time when some of the largest of that species of fish are landed.
Any day now, I expect to hear of the first ling of the year being caught in the surf. Earlier, there was a report of a big ling hitting a live shrimp fished under a popping cork; however, the size of the tackle was just no match for the big fish.
Another fish I expect to see tearing up tackle in the surf is the jack crevalle. This is the time when they start showing up and spooling reels of their line. Look for the Gulf sides of both jetties to be good candidates for that first strike of the season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.