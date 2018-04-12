The nice conditions that have settled in have resulted in fair-to-good action on the fishing scene.
Of particular interest is East Bay, where the bite was on Thursday afternoon. Ricky Peterson and his son Will wade fished the north shoreline between 5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. landing two nice stringers of trout. Super Spooks and Maniac Mullets were the baits.
Peterson said that the trout were stacked up close to shore in about 3 feet of water and most likely were refugees from the floodwaters of Trinity Bay.
Flounder were biting at the mouth of Sweetwater Lake late Thursday. John Reese and Terry Arnold fished from their kayaks and landed four of the flatfish. Gulps and Down South Soft Plastics were the baits.
Thursday we noted unconfirmed reports of shark action around San Luis Pass. Early Friday, Greg Hernandez called in a report of his trip fishing the pass where he and Jackie Rhodes landed and released five good-sized sharks.
The action took place in the surf on the Brazoria side about a half-mile from the pass. Cut mullet and bluefish were the baits.
Tournament fishermen, you will be glad to hear that the Texas Shoot Out Chorizo Trout Tournament is returning.
The event will be held Saturday, May 19 from 6 a.m. until 3 p.m. Weigh-in will be at Serious Tackle in La Marque. The entry fee is $60 per person and for more information call Lee Garcia (281) 210-3215.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.