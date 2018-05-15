Tuesday was a picture perfect day for hitting the water. Light to calm winds made the bays slick and had seas in the Gulf of Mexico running less than a foot.
I had not planned to go fishing Tuesday; however, when I saw how calm conditions were at 5 a.m., it was a no-brainer. The boat was ready, and all that Polly and I needed to do was load up and head to the bait camp.
Under such nice conditions it was tempting to head offshore; however, obligations early Tuesday afternoon kept that from happening.
There were not many boats on the water, and we had to go to three bait camps to find live shrimp. One was closed, the other out of shrimp and finally GYB at the yacht basin saved the day.
The channel side of the North Jetty near the Boat Cut, our first stop, offered marginal water clarity. It was not good enough in my opinion to stop, as I felt the Gulf side of the South Jetty would be calm and clear.
Yes, we guessed correctly and that is were we caught all of our fish. Nine trout to 20 inches and two large ladyfish completed our catch. Lots of small sand trout were caught and released.
We retained the nine trout and kept the ladyfish for crab trap bait.
Most of the fish were caught approximately a mile or less from the beach and the largest trout came from near the remnants of the old light house.
Not even a bite anywhere else we fished, which included stops at the North Jetty on the way back, where water clarity was much improved and at a sunken shrimp boat off of Bolivar Beach.
The light winds should hold through Wednesday; however, a moderate south wind is forecast for later in this week.
