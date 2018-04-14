What has happened to springtime in Galveston? While we have learned to accept windy weather during April, this weekend winter temperatures set in along with strong winds often exceeding gale force strength.
Sunday does not look to offer any better conditions so, for everyone anxious to wet a hook, it looks like it will be later this week before much improvement is expected.
Occasional cold spells in April historically have been a part of coastal weather patterns; however, it seems that this year we have had more than our share. Unfortunately, we are barely half way through April.
If you have noted the pattern in this year’s Reel Reports, it showed that each month beginning in January we celebrated the end of that month and looked forward to better fishing and weather each successive month. So far, we have had a number of windows of good fishing days where fish have been caught; however, they seem to be getting fewer and farther between.
Strong wind usually does not set things back on the fishing scene, just interrupts the process of anglers going after the fish. Cold temperatures, on the other hand, do tend to set things back, as a drop in the water temperature signals certain things to fish, among them being alertness that something is happening which usually causes the schools to retreat.
Like all things good and bad, this too will pass and soon we should in a more stable weather pattern even if wind continues to play havoc with anglers.
Tuesday evening, I have the honor of speaking to the CCA Mainland Chapter’s General Membership Meeting. It is being held at Beyond Burgers in Texas City beginning at 6:30 p.m. Among the topics to be addressed is how and where to fish during windy conditions.
