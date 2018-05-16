Outstanding fishing conditions continue around the Galveston area with both inshore and offshore action looking good.
On the inshore scene, a report was received from Rickard Markette, who, along with Roger Williamson, joined Capt. Joel Taylor of Shark Tooth Charters for a great day of fishing around the Galveston area.
Their first stop was a reef off of the Texas City Dike where gafftop were all over the place. After enough gafftop action, they moved to East Bay where they found the birds working and got into some prolific action on trout until the gafftop moved in.
Red and white touts with white tails along with live shrimp fished under popping corks were the baits.
After being run off by the gafftop, the North jetty was the next stop where the fishing was slow. Then on to the Gulf side of the South Jetty where the action returned.
Several trout in the four- to six-pound range were caught, along with two 28-inch reds. Sheepshead rounded out their catch at that spot while using a variety of touts and live shrimp.
Markette said lots of sharks were around the jetties herding schools of mullet.
On the offshore scene, the party boat Capt. John made an overnight tuna trip last weekend with co-captains Jill Williams Carter and Cody Carter taking turns at the helm.
Their first stop was the Flower Garden Area where only three amberjack and a vermilion snapper were caught. Then on to a drill ship near the floating platform Nancen where the action picked up.
The 40 anglers aboard returned with 230 blackfin tuna, six amberjack, five yellowfins, five scamp grouper and 471 vermilions.
Peter Letts had a double limit of vermilions, 15 blackfins and an 85-pound amberjack.
