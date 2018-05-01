Tuesday’s weather was not conducive for fishing, with strong southerly winds making things difficult for fishermen.
One area that is often a good possibility during those conditions is the Galveston Causeway which includes the Causeway and Santa Fe Railroad Bridges. Tuesday’s fishing reports indicated that the action was on for those wanting to work for the fish around those bridges.
Charles Elmore and Davy Delesandri fished the Causeway Bridge on Monday morning and landed a Texas Grand Slam, which included 12 trout to over five pounds, a slot red and a keeper flounder.
Elmore said that it was not an ideal situation; however, the fish are there for those willing to work hard to catch them.
Chuck Stuart has been sending in reports from the Texas City Dike where he rides his bicycle to the ramp and checks on catches. Monday, Stuart observed reds, sheepshead, specks and sand trout being brought in; however, they were not catches from the dike. The fish were caught at the Causeway area.
We always appreciate the efforts of readers like Stuart who take the time to send in reports of what they have observed in the way of catches.
It appears that unsettled weather will be with us for a while; however, by this weekend the wind velocities should drop as rain chances increase.
This is May which is a month when we will see some big changes in our fishing patterns, especially during the last half of the month. We will discuss fishing prospects for this month in an upcoming article.
