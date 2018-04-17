We have been hearing from a number of readers who are finding windows of fair to good fishing during conditions that otherwise do not favor wetting a line. Several of the reports have come from anglers fishing around islands created by the spoils from dredging channels and the Intracoastal Waterway.
Yet others are coming from areas that are the most exposed to windy conditions.
Tuesday morning, Richard Eberle fished the end of the Texas City Dike. Between 6:30 a.m. and 8 a.m., he landed and retained 10 gafftop to five pounds and a 38-inch bull red that was released. The water was murky and chopped up by a west, northwest wind and by 8 a.m. the current had increased to the point that it was too strong to fish. Squid was the choice for bait.
Eberle's report is an example of how to fish when the water is messed up by a strong wind. While certainly not speckled trout water, the off color conditions still attract bottom feeders such as gafftop, reds and black drum. Squid or cut bait, such as mullet, shad or whiting, are top choices for fish searching for bait with their nostrils.
I recall a number of years ago when a friend brought his 10 year-old son to Galveston and wanted to go fishing. The trip was mainly for the youngster; however, conditions were much like what Eberle fished in. We had planned to fish the jetties from my boat; however, 20-plus knot winds were just too much to endure.
We took some dead shrimp and squid to the East End Lagoon and fished just off of Boddeker Drive and all of us had a field day catching hardheads, croaker and whiting.
While fishing the lagoon from the bank, it was comforting to know that we were not battling the whitecaps we could easily see in the channel.
