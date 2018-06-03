Sunday turned out just as the weather forecast called for diminishing wind, which set the stage for smaller boats to head offshore. The early morning group found seas still a bit choppy. However, as the day progressed, wave heights dropped to less than 3 feet.
Capt. Terry Turner hosted a group of four to an offshore trip to the sunken vessel V.A. Fogg. Turner said the trip out was a bit uncomfortable. However, once they hit 90 foot depths, the seas started subsiding.
Using Spanish sardines, ribbon fish and cut jack fish for bait, the group limited out on red snapper to 8 pounds, caught 13 spade fish, six sharks, retaining one 44-inch blacktip and several Spanish mackerel were released. Water in the area was in excellent shape with divers taking their limits of red snapper as well.
Typical for weekends this time of year, offshore reports and pictures will trickle in for several days.
While conditions were less than favorable for inshore fishing last weekend, there still were some nice trout caught, especially from East Bay. Howard Morris and Stacy Allen wade fished the protected shoreline of Goat Island early Sunday and landed five trout, two keepers and three throwbacks. Two gafftop and a stingray rounded out their catch.
Vacation time is upon us and cousins Erin Clore of Galveston and Addie Clore of Corpus Christi visited their grandparents on Offatts Bayou and enjoyed some night fishing on the lighted dock of their home. Their catch included six speckled trout to 18 inches, with only two retained.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.