Nice conditions have prevailed over the Easter weekend, and the fishing has turned on.
A moderate southeast wind has helped considerably, and nice catches resulted.
Both East and West Bays are producing some of the big sow trout we have been talking about lately. Donnie Gideon fished West Bay near Jamaica Beach on Friday morning and landed a 29.25-inch speck using a Corky Devil for bait.
Over in East Bay, Darrell Johnston wade fished behind Rollover Pass and landed a 26.8-inch speck using a bone colored Super Spook for bait. Johnston said that other waders were catching a few trout in the 20 to 25-inch range using soft plastics.
Brothers John and Robert Garey scored a double on big reds at the North Jetty Boat Cut on Friday.
Cecil Gary and his two sons, Tommy and Franklin, fished the Jamail Bay Park on 61st Street on Saturday morning and landed two sheepshead and a gafftop while fishing on the bottom with dead shrimp.
Our only black drum report came from Taylor Walker who fished the Texas City Dike and landed two. One was a puppy drum measuring 18 inches and the other was a 27-inch big ugly that was released. Several reds, all released, rounded out his catch.
Seawolf Park was producing a variety of fish Friday and Saturday including sheepshead, small black drum, stingrays, gafftop and hardheads.
Jonathan Marshall fished the beachfront rock groins Saturday morning and landed two sheepshead and a small shark. Dead shrimp was the bait.
The early part of this week looks like wind will be a factor for anglers. That is par for the course, as April is the windiest month of the year for the Galveston Bay Complex.
