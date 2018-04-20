If you are an old-timer on the Galveston Bay fishing scene, you have been anticipating this day for quite a while.
San Jacinto Day for years was a state holiday, and most schools in and around Houston were closed. It was a day that Galveston Bay anglers looked to as the start of the saltwater fishing season.
In addition to the fact that the water was usually warm and lots of fish were moving into the bays, it was anticipated because it was a holiday.
During my years growing up in Houston I recall going fishing out of Seabrook on April 21. Not one time do I recall the wind being so strong as to have to cancel a trip. Also, most of those trips resulted in some nice catches.
It is obvious to me that we have experienced a changing weather pattern over the years, with wind being an issue for boaters and anglers most of April.
While April 21 still is a good time to hit the water, conditions permitting, about 30 years ago I started designating Mother's Day weekend as the time when everything is in order to have good odds for catching fish.
For close to 10 years from the late 70s to the late 80s, a friend and I would take a vacation day the Monday after Mother's Day and fish the jetties. Most of the time it was one or both of our first trips to the rocks that year.
Today, I continue to look to that weekend in May as the time to seriously fish the jetties for trout. It is a time when popping corks work well fished next to the rocks and a variety of fish are roaming the jetties for food.
While I continue to look to the Mother's Day weekend for the start of the jetty season, let's hope that I will not have to wait until then to hit the rocks.
