The fishing reports today are centered on offshore fish, as the action is red hot on the pelagic and reef fish.
The fish are appearing in the surf, as evidenced by Paul Thompson's catch of a 43-inch ling from the 61st Street Fishing Pier on Wednesday.
Capt. Paul Stanton of Aqua Safari Charters sent in a comprehensive report of what has taken place in the Gulf of Mexico over the last several days.
Stanton said that on deep sea trips, they fished from 9 miles to 30 miles offshore. Water was clear from 9 miles on out. Stanton added:
“Still plenty of kingfish on most structure. No problem in getting Federal bag limits (three fish per person). Most ling found were under 37-inch minimum and released.
"A lot of jack crevalle due to green water. Good red snapper quantity and size found beyond 21 miles up to 15 pounds. (released only until Federal season opens for federally permitted charter and party boats like the Island Girl.
"The 2018 red snapper season runs from June 1 through July 21.
"Caught our first barracuda of the year 15 miles out. A variety of sharks in green water, atlantic sharpnose, black nose, sandbar, blacktip and spinner sharks. Still a lot of surface baitfish up current of most structure.
"Our top water fish have been mostly caught on drift lines, and very slow bump trolling, using Spanish sardines. No Dorado sighted this past week although last year we had already caught them within 20 miles.
"Water 30 miles offshore Sunday was flat calm and like a mirror (Lake of Mexico), little or no wind but a southwest current, the reason that the water was more green than blue. Plenty of good non-stop action over rocks and wrecks. Only a short and broken weedline/trashline found early last week and moving offshore from 9 miles and later disappeared.”
