Today begins the 2018 red snapper season in federal waters. Speaking of this season, a clarification needs to be made for Thursday's Reel Report in which stated that the season runs through July 21. That is correct for the “boats for hire” group which includes charter boats, party and deck boats, but not the recreational (private) boats.
The season for recreational fishermen in federal waters off Texas that are not fishing on one of the “for hire” vessels, runs until Aug. 21. This is the longest recreational red snapper season for this group in years.
The reason for the difference in ending dates is that the federal authorities set the for hire group season while the individual states set the time period for the recreational group.
For Texas waters (up to 9 nautical miles out), the season continues to be open year-round.
The opening weekend offshore weather is calling for moderate southerly winds in the 10 to 15 knot range with seas running 2 to 4 feet. From my own experience, I can say conditions for the early part of this weekend likely will be somewhat uncomfortable for smaller boats heading beyond the jetties.
Keep an eye on the weather as things can change quickly, especially in the offshore waters and heading out in seas running up to 4 feet in a smaller boat can be nauseous and uncomfortable.
Debby Brady, of Texas City, might have a new nickname, as the "Cowtown Cowgirl” could be known as the “Sharkonater.” Wednesday, Brady fished the North Jetty and landed another large shark. This one measured 41 inches. This shark was taken to her freezer!
Kyle Kuntscher fished around wells and platforms off Galveston on Sunday and limited out on kings. A 5-foot shark and a mangrove snapper rounded out his catch and both were released.
